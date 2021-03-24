A man in a vehicle stolen from Georgia passed a Michigan State Police Trooper going 120 miles per hour before crashing into two vehicles on a Detroit freeway.
An MSP trooper was on the shoulder of a freeway when she clocked e driver in an orange Dodge Charger going more than 120 miles per hour. While pursuing the driver, the trooper saw the driver lose control of the vehicle, skid across the freeway before hitting an SUV and a garbage truck.
The person driving the charger ran from the scene leaving behind an empty pistol holder in the vehicle. No one was injured in the crash.
Witnesses gave troopers a description of the driver and MSP, Detroit Police and Hamtramck Police began searching for the suspect. Hamtramck officers found the driver and arrested him.
Troopers found the Charger had been reported stolen out of Georgia. An MSP K9 searched the vehicle and found a loaded Glock and a 50 round drum magazine.
Detroit Police officers told troopers it was likely the same Orange Charger had fled from several other scene across the city and they are filing charges of their own.
