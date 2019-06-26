A mobile fingerprint scanner allowed a Michigan State Police trooper to identify a driver who had an active sexual assault warrant out of Texas and was wanted by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
MSP said a trooper stopped a car for an equipment violation on US-131 near Cadillac on June 25.
The driver claimed to be from Texas but said he had lost his wallet.
The trooper used a mobile fingerprint scanner to identify the man and found not only was the Mexican citizen wanted by ICE and officials in Texas, but he had previously been deported for felony child molestation.
The man had two children in the vehicle with him. The kids were turned over to his wife who was traveling ahead of him in another vehicle.
ICE was contacted and took him into custody.
