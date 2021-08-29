On Saturday August 28, a driver who was stopped for running a stop sign and failing to signal was arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found a loaded handgun, 1,644 grams of meth and $5,911 in cash.
MSP also found 28 grams of cocaine in powder form and 3.7 grams of crack.
The arrest was performed by the Flint Secure Cities Partnership division.
