Michigan State Police has executed search warrants on two businesses selling marijuana without a state facility license.
Bedrock Lounge and Highly Sociable, both located in Flint, are being investigated.
It is required under Michigan’s Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act of 2016 and the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act of 2018.
Michigan State Police and the Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section will continue to conduct investigations and actively pursue criminal charges against Michigan businesses that continue to manufacture and distribute unlicensed marijuana and unlicensed marijuana-infused products.
