Michigan State Police is investigating a fight between two City of Flint officials.
According to MSP, Flint Councilman Eric Mays and Deputy Chief of Staff DuVarl Murdock got into a fight at a bar earlier this month.
MSP Lt. Dave Kaiser said this the investigation was turned over to his office by Flint Police.
There is no information on the status of the investigation at this time. TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
