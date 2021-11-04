On Sept. 5, Flint Deputy Chief of Staff Duvarl Murdock was arrested for operating while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to the Michigan State Police.
The 52-year-old was lodged at the Genesee County Jail after the incident and was later released following the laboratory results. The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a warrant earlier this week and Murdock was arraigned in the 67th District Court on Thursday.
Murdock has been placed on administrative leave since the incident happened.
The city of Flint made this statement about the Murdock arrest:
"In September, Administration was made aware of an after-work hours incident involving a City of Flint employee. It was determined that the City of Flint employee be placed on suspension pending receipt of charges and a full investigation. The charges were made public today. Therefore, upon conclusion of the investigation, a determination will be made of the employee's status of employment. There will be no further comment regarding this situation while the investigation is pending."
