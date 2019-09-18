The Flint Police Chief was involved in a shooting Wednesday in Flint.
Michigan State Police confirmed Timothy Johnson, the police chief in Flint, shot someone in the 3500 block of Lynn Street.
Tyrone Booth from Flint Police said it happened just after 4 p.m. when the chief was on duty in the area.
Johnson heard shots and saw two people shooting at each other, according to Booth.
He ran after the two suspects and shot one male suspect, Booth said.
Both suspects were taken to Hurley for treatment.
Flint PD is investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story, stay with TV5 as more details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.