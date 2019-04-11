A former Michigan principal has been arrested and charged after Michigan State Police claim he wrote letters alluding to criminal conduct on behalf of another school employee.
Michigan State Police began investigating in Jan. 2018 after several letters were sent to various Elk Rapids School Administrators. The letters alluded to criminal conduct on the part of a school employee. That resulted in the filing of a report of actual or suspected child abuse or neglect with the Department of Health and Human Services.
Troopers said their investigation revealed that the allegations were unfounded.
Detectives also said as they dug into the source of the letters, they found evidence that the letters had been authored by the then-Elk Rapids Middle School Principal, Terrence Starr.
Starr, 57, turned himself into officials on April 11 and was arraigned on felony warrants including: false report of a felony, intentional false report of child abuse, and criminal slander.
If you have any information on the case, call Michigan State Police at 989-422-5024.
