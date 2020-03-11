The Michigan State Police Tri-City Post in Freeland was honored during the Governor's Traffic Safety Advisory Commission annual awards on March 11.
The honor was given for helping reduce traffic crashes on I-75 and US-10 in the Tri-City Post area.
According to Michigan State Police, there was a fifteen percent reduction in crashes on those roadways in 2018.
This is the result of an initiative set up to reduce crashes, loss of life, property damage and traffic pattern interruption.
