Michigan State Police Troopers are investigating after someone stole a Roscommon County Road Commission front-end loader.
Troopers said the theft happened in Roscommon County’s Lake Township on Broadford Road near Old 27.
The front-end loader was taken from a nearby construction zone and found crashed into a home’s unattached garage.
No one was hurt.
If you have any information, call the MSP Houghton Lake Post at 989-422-5101.
