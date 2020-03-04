A Gaylord woman was arrested for felonious assault with a weapon and domestic violence, according to Michigan State Police.
MSP said troopers from the Gaylord Post were dispatched to a report of an alleged domestic assault that happened at a home on Blair Lane in Bagley Township. Troopers said it happened on Friday, Feb. 28 at about 10 p.m.
Troopers said when they arrived and spoke with the victim, the victim said 28-year-old Megan Michelle Duby of Gaylord had attacked him with an aluminum bat after their verbal argument.
According to troopers, Duby said the two had argued but did not mention a physical assault.