A 25-year-old Gladwin man was arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced Austin Lucas Bennett’s arrest on Friday, Aug. 13.
An investigation started after MSP found out Bennett accessed files of child sexually abusive material on the internet, police said. The 80th District Court issued an arrest warrant after Bennett’s electronic devices were seized and searched.
Bennet later surrendered to the court, according to MSP. He was charged with two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of child sexually abusive material.
On Thursday, he was arraigned in the 80th District Court. The MSP Computer Crimes Unit recommends parents talk to their children about safe internet use.
Resources can be found here.
(1) comment
Please stop referring to these people as "men".
