A 24-year-old Grand Rapids man is dead after a fatal crash in Ionia County.
Michigan State Police said troopers from the Lakeview Post responded to the crash on I-96 east of M-66 just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.
MSP said their investigation revealed a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old man from Detroit was going eastbound on I-96 nearing stopped traffic due to another crash ahead.
The vehicle driven by the man from Detroit failed to slow down, striking several vehicles from behind, according to MSP.
As a result, MSP said a 24-year-old rear seat passenger, identified as Kevin Nicholas Coulter, was killed in the collision.
MSP said speed and inattention to driving are believed to be factors in the crash.
MSP is investigating this crash.
