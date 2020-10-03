A Harrison man was arrested after troopers say he was driving drunk and had open containers in the vehicle.
On Sept. 30 Michigan State Police Troopers stopped a driver near Margaret Street and Ruby Street in Hamilton Township in Clare County.
Troopers said the 36-year-old Harrison man was intoxicated, had open containers of alcohol in the vehicle and was driving on a suspended license.
While troopers were doing a field investigation, the driver ran from officers. There was a short foot chase before troopers were able to take the man into custody.
He was lodged in the Clare County jail while awaiting arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.