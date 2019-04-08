MSP helicopter helps find missing person with mental condition

A Michigan State Police helicopter helped locate a missing man with a mental condition.
The MSP Mt. Pleasant Post said a 48-year-old man from Shepherd went out for a walk at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.
His family made an attempt to locate him but were unsuccessful and called central dispatch at about 7 p.m.
Multiple agencies were out looking for this missing man, including MSP K9 units.
At about 10:21 p.m. an MSP helicopter was called in to assist in the search.
Shortly after, the helicopter located the 48-year-old near the 400 block of East Drive on a Rail Trail in Shepherd.
When troopers found him, he was struggling to stay on his feet, MSP said.
While not physically hurt, the 48-year-old was taken to a hospital in Alma by MMR.
Police said this man has a history of walking off into the woods as a defense mechanism when he becomes in an altered state.
