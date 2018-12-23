A Michigan State Police helicopter helped troopers track down two wanted men after they fled on foot.
Police said it happened at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 23.
The suspects parked their car at a gas station on Davison Road and Dort Highway in Flint.
The suspects then got out of the vehicle, but troopers were able to track them with help from one of their helicopters.
Troopers arrested the driver on a felony probation violation warrant. They say he also swallowed meth and heroin.
The other suspect is on felony probation.
