With summer nearly here, most kids are probably looking forward to a day at camp.
But children who have been diagnosed with cancer are often robbed of that part of their childhood.
That is until Camp Quality of Michigan was started more than a decade ago.
“The point of our camp isn’t to cure cancer. It’s to help these kids have fun,” said Breann Vankuren, volunteer coordinator for Camp Quality of Michigan’s south location in Fenton.
Vankuren said their goal this year is to give 65 kids with cancer the summer camp experience by providing each and every one of them their own adult companion to spend the week with.
“We give it the title companion not counselor because they are the kids’ friend. And we could not be more excited to have the MSP working with us this year and to be having all of their troopers come out and be companions for the week,” Vankuren said.
Michigan State Police Trooper Joseph Rowley said they are with the kids 24/7.
“What they want to do, you do,” Rowley said.
He said he becomes a companion rather than a cop for a week in the summer.
He said in order to keep the program going, the camp needs support through fundraising and volunteering.
MSP said the goal for this campaign is to reach $50,000 and they are asking for the community’s help in order to reach it.
“So we’re very hopeful to not only meet, but exceed that number,” Rowley said.
Rowley said for these kids, the experience is one they will never forget.
“The neat thing about camp is that we don’t talk about cancer that week. We’re letting kids, that have or have had cancer, experience summer camp without those limitations. And we remove any of those barriers for them and make it a great week,” Rowley said.
You can donate here.
