Troopers are taking donations to help out a Mid-Michigan food pantry.
They are looking for non-perishable items, including:
- Smooth peanut butter
- Jelly
- Cereal
- Protein bars
- Granola bars
- Soup
- Canned meals
- Spaghetti sauce
- Saltine crackers
- Graham crackers
- Macaroni and cheese
- Canned fruit
- Noodles
- Pudding snacks
- Toilet paper
- Personal hygiene items
Troopers will be collecting items from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Shop-Rite in Vassar.
Earlier this month, TV5 reported the Vassar Area Food Pantry is limiting its operations due to a lack of funding.
The pantry has been helping thousands of families for more than 30 years with food items and vouchers to local grocery stores.
