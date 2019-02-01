State Troopers helped a man find some better shelter during this week’s harsh winter storm after a tree fell on his home and made a hole in the roof.
At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30, Michigan State Police Troopers from the West Branch Post were sent to a home in Iosco County's Reno Township for a well-being check.
When troopers arrived, they found a tree fell through the roof of a home.
At first, it appeared no one lived in the home, but they followed a set of footprints that led them to the back of the home.
Troopers knocked on the door and spoke with the 62-year-old homeowner.
The homeowner told troopers he knew about the tree but was unable to afford any repairs to the roof.
Troopers learned the hole in the roof was letting snow and cold into the home.
The homeowner had to confine himself to one room and used space heaters to keep warm.
With the dangerously cold temperatures, MSP made a number of phone calls to secure a hotel room for the homeowner.
Troopers used local Salvation Army Resources through the Mayday Program to help cover the hotel charges.
MSP said it is checking for county resources that can help with repairing the homeowner’s roof.
(0) comments
