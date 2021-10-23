The state police post in Freeland is among the many agencies across the nation that opened their doors for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
It was an opportunity for residents to get rid of outdated medications lying around the house. Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs were accepted.
"If drugs are left unused and unattended, people forget about them in their homes and all of the sudden you have a cupboard full of expired or old prescriptions," said Lt. Kimberly Vetter, Michigan State Police.
According to the CDC, more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States last year. That is the largest number ever.
"It's important that people have the opportunity to dispose of their drugs in a safe manner. A lot of people think it's okay to throw these drugs in the garbage or down the toilet. And that can cause environmental issues and also give people access to the drugs where they can be stolen or misused," Vetter said.
The DEA said drug overdoses are up 30 percent from last year and taking more than 250 lives a day.
"We know that people who are drug addicted will look for opportunities to steal those prescriptions from friends and family. And we work hand in hand with other law enforcement and community organizations to ensure that those opportunities don't exist," Vetter said.
According to the numbers, Take Back Day works. During the April take back earlier this year, statewide posts collected 680 pounds of prescription drugs.
"Typically, each post collects several pounds of unwanted prescriptions from individuals that bring them into the post," Vetter said.
The tri-city post received 42 pounds this spring. If you missed the drop off today, every state police post has a drop box open eight to four on weekdays that you can use as well.
