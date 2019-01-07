Michigan State Police have tracked down the person suspected of stealing two women’s identities to buy himself a TV.
A Cadillac woman called troopers on Dec. 20,2018 regarding suspicious activity on her Walmart.com account.
The woman learned her account had been used to purchase a $550 television, a purchase she knew nothing about.
Another person’s credit card and contact information had been used in the transaction.
Troopers contacted the other person, another woman from Cadillac, and found that her information had been used fraudulently by an unknown suspect.
Upon further investigation, troopers found the television had been picked up directly from the Cadillac Walmart on Dec. 19, 2018.
Troopers distributed surveillance pictures of the suspect and with help from the public he has been identified and contacted for questioning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.