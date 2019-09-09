Michigan State Police has identified the suspect in a bank robbery that happened Friday.
Michael Mier, 31 from Bay City, was arraigned Monday on charges related to a bank robbery in Ogemaw County, Troopers said.
Mier is accused on robbing the Rose City Bank. Law enforcement caught the man more than half an hour away.
He was stopped with a pit maneuver and then ran on foot into a cornfield, Arenac County Sheriff’s Deputies said.
A drone team was able to spot the man in the cornfield and he was arrested.
The bank robbery happened as multiple counties were dealing with bomb threats called into schools, businesses and hospitals. Click here for more on that.
According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Mier spent four years in prison for bank robbery charges in Saginaw County.
Mier was released from prison in May 2019 for a home invasion charge in Arenac County.
