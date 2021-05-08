The woman who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on May 7 in Saginaw has been identified by the Michigan State Police Department.
Marquanae Harris, 23, from Saginaw has been identified as the woman who was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle.
It happened Friday, May 7 at 2 p.m. on Hosmer Street on Saginaw’s East Side.
Harris was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle. The male driver was also struck by gunfire and injured. Both victims were taken to a local hospital.
The investigation is being handled by state and Saginaw Police. Anyone with more information is asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289.
