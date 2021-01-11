Michigan State Police have identified a suspect after an apparent hit-and-run left a woman dead.
Troopers were called to Elk Street near Lapeer Street in the Sanilac County village of Peck on Oct. 18 at 3:15 p.m.
A 911 call was made reporting an elderly woman in the road.
When troopers arrived, they found 77-year-old Mary Anna Longuski critically hurt. She was taken to the hospital where she later passed away.
Officials said she had been hit by a vehicle.
Monday, troopers identified Adam Lawrence Bullock, 31 from peck, as the driver.
Bullock was arraigned in Sanilac County on charges of failure to stop at the scene of an accident while at fault resulting in death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death, lying to a peace officer, moving violation causing death and failure to reprot an accident.
He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Bullock was released on $20,000 personal recognizance bond.
