Michigan State Police have identified two people killed in an Iosco County crash.
On Thursday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m., troopers were sent to M-65, just north of Curtis Road in Plainfield Township.
The preliminary investigation shows that a northbound 2018 Dodge minivan crossed the centerline of the roadway into the path of a southbound Nissan Rogue.
Police said the Nissan tried to avoid the minivan, but the vehicles collided nearly head-on.
The minivan then rolled over and came to rest on its roof on the west side of the roadway.
Six people were inside the minivan driven by a 76-year-old man from California.
A passenger in the van, 70-year-old Tracy Carlson of Bakersfield, CA, died at the scene.
Another passenger, now identified as 73-year-old Rodger Carlson, passed away at the hospital.
The other four occupants inside the minivan were also injured.
The Nissan was driven by a 42-year-old woman from Hale. She was taken to a local hospital.
This incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.