The Michigan State Police Post in Flint has identified a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened Wednesday morning.
There were two vehicles going northbound at the intersection of Martin Luther King Avenue and Stewart Avenue in Flint that collided, according to MSP.
The at-fault vehicle is described as a light-colored sport utility vehicle that rear-ended a 2019 silver Ford Escape, police said.
The driver of the Ford Escape sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The at-fault vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Martin Luther King Avenue after failing to stop, police said.
Anyone with knowledge or information of the incident are asked to contact Det. Sgt. Dirkse at 810-965-5029 or Det. Sgt. Willoughby at 517-202-9966.
