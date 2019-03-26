Officials have identified a woman whose body was found floating in a Mid-Michigan creek.
Michigan State Police said the body of 54-year-old Nadya Hartman, from Saginaw, was pulled from Pattee Creek in Saginaw County’s Albee Township just before 8 p.m. on March 25.
Her family had filed a missing persons report with the Saginaw Police Department on Feb. 1, according to MSP.
Initial investigation indicated that her body has been in the water for an extended period of time, but the cause of death is still unclear.
An autopsy has been completed, but toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
There is no indication of foul play.
The investigation continues.
