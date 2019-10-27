A woman is dead, and two others were injured after a head-on crash in Alcona County.
On Saturday, Oct. 26 at about 3:30 p.m. troopers from the Alpena Post responded to a two-vehicle crash in Alcona Township.
Troopers said the crash happened on Hubbard Lake Rd. near Scott Drive.
An 82-year-old man and his 71-year-old wife from Oscoda were southbound on Hubbard Lake Rd. Troopers said they were traveling in Chevy Malibu.
A 49-year-old male from Spruce was traveling northbound on Hubbard Lake Rd. Troopers said he was traveling in a Ford F-150.
According to troopers, their investigation indicated that the Ford crossed the center line and hit the Chevy head-on.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The two men were taken to MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.