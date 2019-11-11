A Michigan man is behind bars after accidentally shooting a woman in the hand in Montcalm County.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to an assault in which a shot was fired.
Troopers said it happened on Backus Rd. in Montcalm County.
During their investigation, they found that a 51-year-old male fired a single shot toward a 73-year-old male but missed. Troopers said both males were residents of the home where the shot was fired.
Although the 51-year-old missed his target, a 56-year-old female was shot in the hand. Troopers said it the bullet passed through her hand.
The 51-year-old turned himself in to troopers upon request and is currently under arrest.
The 56-year-old woman was taken to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids in stable condition.
