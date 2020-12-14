A 19-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Shiawassee County over the weekend.
It happened at 11:50 p.m. on Hintz Road, just north of Cronk Road on Dec. 13.
A car was traveling on Hintz Road when the vehicle turned over and left the roadway, Michigan State Police said.
The driver, a 19-year-old woman, and the passenger, an 18-year-old woman, were both ejected from the vehicle, police said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger was able to walk to get help, police said.
The driver has been identified as Riley Crouch, of Owosso.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.