Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Saginaw County Thursday afternoon.
It happened at the intersection of Vassar and Gera in Blumfield Township about 12:40 p.m.
The crash involved a tractor and a car, state police said.
TV5 is working to learn more.
