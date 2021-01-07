MSP investigates fatal trooper-involved shooting in Chesaning

Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly shooting that involved troopers in Chesaning Thursday morning.
It happened at 6:20 a.m. in the 400 block of E. Broad Street.
Members from the MSP Emergency Support Team were serving a high-risk warrant at the home when they were involved in a shooting, MSP said.
The preliminary investigation revealed the MSP team approached the residence and a male confronted them with a gun, police said, adding members of the team fired their weapons.
The suspect, a 40-year-old Chesaning man, was found dead inside the residence. A female resident was safely removed from the residence and was not injured, police said.
The MSP Second District Investigative Response Team is investigating the shooting. The members who were involved have been placed on administrative leave.
