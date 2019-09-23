The Michigan State Police are investigating a case of possible fraud at Beacon Dental Center.
MSP Gaylord Post is investigating reported larcenies that occurred at the Beacon Dental Center in Gaylord.
Troopers said the larcenies happened between June 2017 and June 2019.
Troopers are asking patients who were at the dental center during that time frame - and had paid for services or products that they did not receive – are to contact MSP at 989-732-5141.
This does not include patients who received services or products and were not satisfied with the services or products received.
