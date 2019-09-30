Michigan State Police Troopers are investigating the damage done to the Farwell Village Park, Farwell Laundry, and the Farwell Village Hall.
According to troopers, the incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 29, between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Troopers said the people responsible for the damage had broken windows, damaged trash cans in the park, destroyed an enclosure for mobile phone equipment and damaged the rail trail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP’s Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.
