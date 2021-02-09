Michigan State Police responded to a vehicle and train crash in Tuscola County.
On Monday, Feb. 8 at 3:55 p.m., troopers were sent to Brown and Hess Road in Vassar Township for the collision.
According to the investigation, a white full-size commercial van, driven by a 53-year-old man from Vassar Township, was headed east on Brown Road.
When the van driver approached the railroad crossing area just west of Hess Road, he was unable to stop in time, due to icy road conditions, for the northbound train.
MSP said the van entered the crossing and collided with the train engine.
Police said the van driver couldn’t see the train in time because of the snow and icy roads.
The railroad crossing did not have crossing gates or a lighted signal and was marked with a yield sign.
The van sustained front-end damage while the train, owned and operated by Huron and Eastern Railway Company in Vassar, sustained minimal damage.
No injuries were reported from this crash.
Speed was determined to be a factor in the incident and MSP does not believe alcohol and drugs were involved.
State police said the van driver was determined to be at fault for the crash. He was cited at the scene and released.
The Michigan State Police Caro Post wants to remind drivers that during inclement weather to drive slow on ice and snow and to approach all railroad crossings with extreme caution.
Troopers were assisted on the scene by the Vassar Police Department, Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, and Millington Police Department.
