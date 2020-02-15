Officials are investigating a double shooting at a sports bar Saginaw.
Saginaw City and Michigan State Police were on scene at The Neutral Zone Sports Bar.
Officials reported that a double shooting occurred.
The report was paged out from police at 2:18 a.m.
There is no further information at this time.
TV5 will update you as we learn more.
