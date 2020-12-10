The Michigan State Police First District Special Investigation Section continues their investigation of a homicide that occurred on Dec. 7.
There was an officer involved shooting at 1824 Willow Brook Circle in the City of Flint.
The homicide victim has been identified as 30-year-old female Brittney Nicole Chatman.
The suspect in Chatman's death was identified as 44-year-old Thomas Reeder III.
Reeder was shot by Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team as they were attempting to arrest the Flint resident.
The First District Special Investigation Section continues their investigation.
