The Michigan State Police West Branch Post is investigating after a bicyclist was seriously injured during a crash in Foster Township.
Troopers said the crash happened on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at about 8:06 p.m.
Troopers were dispatched to Clear Lake Rd. where they found Tyler Skutt, 28, of West Branch suffering from serious injuries.
According to troopers, Skutt was riding his custom three-wheel bicycle northbound on Clear Lake Rd. when he was struck from behind by a 2010 Ford pickup. They said he was ejected from the bicycle.
Troopers said Kenneth Labean, 29, of West Branch was driving the pickup. He left the scene, but troopers were able to locate him and his vehicle a short distance away.
Troopers said Skutt was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Skutt was not wearing a helmet.
Troopers said alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this crash.
The crash is under investigation.
