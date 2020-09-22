Michigan State Police are investigating after a 3-year-old child passed away.
Bridgeport Township Police were called to the 2700 block of Northfield Court on Sept. 20 after the little girl was found unresponsive.
Right now, it’s not clear how she died. An investigation is underway.
No further information is available at this time.
