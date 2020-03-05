Michigan State Police are investigating after a cross-county vehicle pursuit.
On Wednesday, March 4 at 11:24 p.m., troopers were in Marlette and tried to stop a white Chrysler 300 with an improper license plate.
When troopers turned on the emergency lights, the Chrysler 300 accelerated and didn’t pull over.
The troopers did not pursue the vehicle per MSP’s policy.
A Marlette Officer nearby pursued the vehicle north on M-53 and continued from Sanilac County into Tuscola County.
Troopers tried to use spike strips in the area of Severance and Dodge roads, but it didn’t deflate the fleeing vehicle’s wheels.
The suspect continued to drive at a high speed down backroads and the Marlette Officer ended the pursuit.
On Thursday morning, troopers located the last known owner of the license plate that was attached to the Chrysler.
They learned the plate was on a vehicle that was sold to a Tuscola County resident three months ago.
At about 5 a.m., Tuscola County Deputies were sent to the 2800 block of N. Hurds Corner Rd. for a suspicious situation.
When deputies arrived in the area, they later found the white Chrysler 300 and another vehicle that were stuck in the yard of the residence.
Three people were found inside the vehicle. Deputies questioned them and seized evidence.
While no arrests have been made, the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the MSP Caro Post at (989) 673-2156.
