Michigan State Police are investigating after a man was killed during a snowmobile crash in Wexford County.
On Sunday, Jan. 12 at 12:55 p.m., troopers were sent to trail 3715 in Boon Township.
MSP said the 28-year-old driver from Grand Rapids lost control of his snowmobile while trying to navigate a turn and struck a tree.
The man did not survive the crash. Police said he was wearing his helmet.
Troopers were assisted by the Boon Township Fire Department, Selma Township Fire Department, North Flight EMS, and Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
