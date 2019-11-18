The investigation continues after a driver was reportedly shot while driving through Saginaw.
Michigan State Police said that on Saturday, Nov. 16 at around 2:40 a.m. a 36-year-old man was dropped off at the emergency room with gunshot wounds.
The passengers in the vehicle told investigators that they had been driving on Davenport near Woodbridge when a single shot was fired into the driver’s door. They said the round traveled through the door, and through the seat, hitting the driver.
The front seat passenger reportedly then switched seats with the driver, taking him to the hospital.
At last check the driver was in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
