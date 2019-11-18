GENERIC: Bullet, casing
Stock photo

The investigation continues after a driver was reportedly shot while driving through Saginaw.

Michigan State Police said that on Saturday, Nov. 16 at around 2:40 a.m. a 36-year-old man was dropped off at the emergency room with gunshot wounds.

The passengers in the vehicle told investigators that they had been driving on Davenport near Woodbridge when a single shot was fired into the driver’s door. They said the round traveled through the door, and through the seat, hitting the driver.

The front seat passenger reportedly then switched seats with the driver, taking him to the hospital.

At last check the driver was in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.