Michigan State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg.
Troopers were called to Ward Street near McCoskry in Saginaw at 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 11.
MSP said the victim is a 29-year-old man from Saginaw. He was taken to the hospital where at last check he was in stable condition.
There is no word on a suspect.
The incident remains under investigation.
