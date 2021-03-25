Michigan State Police Troopers are investigating a crash after a Saginaw County Deputy hit a pedestrian.
Just after midnight on Thursday, March 25, troopers were dispatched to Huntington Road and Evon Road in Spaulding Township for a report of a pedestrian crash.
When troopers got to the scene, they found a 24-year-old Saginaw man with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said an on-duty Saginaw County Deputy was headed south Evon Road while the Saginaw man was walking south with dark clothes on. The patrol vehicle’s passenger side mirror hit the pedestrian as it passed. The man was able to stay standing and continued walking.
The deputy stopped and immediately called for help. The man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident and the report will be sent to the Saginaw County Prosecutor for review.
Troopers are reminding people to wear reflective or highly visible clothing especially when walking at night.
