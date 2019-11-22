Michigan State Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting after a shot was fired through a vehicle window.
Troopers were called to N. Washington and N. 9th Street at around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 21.
When they arrived, a woman said she was sitting in her car and a bullet went through the driver’s side window, and out the passenger side window, grazing her forearm.
But investigators soon learned the actual incident had happened in the 1600 block of Syracuse Street, and shell casings were found at that location.
The woman said the suspect’s vehicle was a dark blue Chrysler, but little else is known at this point.
Troopers are investigating.
