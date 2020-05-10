Michigan State Police Crimes Unit is investigating after an overnight shooting in Saginaw.
According to MSP, troopers and Saginaw Police responded to the 1900 Block of Marquette St. for a shooting. The call came in at approximately 3:43 a.m.
Troopers said a 35-year-old man was shot twice in his buttocks while inside the home.
According to troopers, the victim told them that an unknown person walked up onto the front porch and shot from the outside.
Troopers said he was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
This shooting is under investigation.
