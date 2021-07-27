Deputies from the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office believe an inmate at the Tuscola County Jail took his own life and now state police are investigating.
Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, July 26, correction deputies were conducting a routine check when they found a 39-year-old man from Caro, identified as Kevin Lee Parsons, unresponsive in his jail cell from an apparent suicide, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.
Correctional staff at the jail administered life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The sheriff’s office has asked an outside agency to investigate the incident.
“We are saddened by this unfortunate incident and offer condolences to the family,” Undersheriff Robert Baxter wrote in a statement.
Michigan State Police will be investigating the incident and the Tuscola County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death. An autopsy has been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.