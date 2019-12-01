The Michigan State Police West Branch post is investigating a breaking and entering of several storage units.
Troopers said the units are on Greenwood Rd. just north of M-55 in Iosco County.
The break-ins occurred early on Sunday, Dec. 1.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Michigan State Police’s West Branch Post at 989-345-0956.
