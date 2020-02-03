Michigan State Police Fire Marshal is investigating after a Bridgeport house fire was deemed suspicious.
Crews arrived at 2975 E. Curtis Rd. at about 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3.
Bridgeport Fire Chief David Smigiel said the home was not occupied as the owner was making renovations.
Smigiel said it appears the home was broken into.
No injuries were reported from this incident.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to call the Bridgeport Fire Department at (989) 777-2400.
