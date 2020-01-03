Police are investigating a car versus train crash in Tuscola County.
Just before 10 p.m. on Friday Michigan State Police Troopers were called to Gera Road near Wadsworth Road in Reese for a crash between a train and car.
Reese Fire and Mobile Medical Response assisted at the scene.
The condition of anyone inside the vehicle is unclear.
